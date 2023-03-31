Beginning his automotive career at 16, Warrnambool Toyota dealer principal Matthew Burgess would never have dreamt he'd rise through the ranks and one day lead a dealership.
The businessman now employs more than 40 people and said a highlight was watching his team challenge themselves and take on new roles.
Mr Burgess started as an apprentice mechanic at Pat Gleeson Motors before moving to Toyota in 1994 where over the years he's worked as a service technician, car salesperson and service manager.
He bought a share in the business prior to becoming general manager and then dealer principal in 2014.
He said there was a "myriad of opportunities" within the dealership network, with Warrnambool Toyota joining forces with Callaghan Motors, Norton Motor Group and Warrnambool Automotive Group for an upcoming careers expo.
"Our message is there is a multitude of opportunities and career progression available inside the four walls of a dealership," Mr Burgess said.
"You can start as an apprentice and move up into management roles over the years if you do the hard work.
"We've had varying changes of roles within the dealership and we certainly promote employing from within into new roles."
When he started out Mr Burgess said he "definitely" didn't expect to end up where he had.
"It's a difficult thing for students to try and map out a whole career at 16 or 17 when things can change so much," he said.
"You don't start as a mechanic and stay there the rest of your life but if you love it you can."
