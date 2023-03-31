The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Zac, Fletcher Timms among several round one inclusions for North Warrnambool Eagles

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
March 31 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Timms, pictured with Russells Creek in 2022, comes into North Warrnambool Eagles' senior side for round one on Saturday.
Zac Timms, pictured with Russells Creek in 2022, comes into North Warrnambool Eagles' senior side for round one on Saturday.

North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie says a first round debut for Warrnambool and District league recruit Zac Timms came sooner than expected, with key departures providing senior opportunity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.