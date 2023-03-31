North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie says a first round debut for Warrnambool and District league recruit Zac Timms came sooner than expected, with key departures providing senior opportunity.
Timms is one of several inclusions for the Eagles ahead of their round one home game against Hamilton Kangaroos.
"He's a small forward, pretty crafty, neat skills," Dowie said of Timms. "When we first spoke to Zac it was going to be, there was going to be opportunities and you're going to have to work for them which he's definitely done.
"But in losing say Dion Johnstone to Geelong, it's probably happened a little bit quicker than probably what even Zac thought."
Timms, who played seniors at Russells Creek in 2022, will line up alongside his brother and Eagles under 18.5 captain Fletcher, who makes his senior debut.
Dowie said the brothers had never played a game of football together.
"That's really exciting for them both.. and the family," Dowie said. "They get their opportunity."
Luke Kenna will also make his senior debut, while the club's off-season pick ups Nick Rodda, Sam McKinnon and Angus Noske have also been named.
Jye O'Brien and Callum Grundy, who played in last year's reserves grand final, and Duke Bermingham and Lachlan Wines, who made senior debuts in 2022, also return to the side.
Dowie said he was confident in his players to step into the senior side, having been in the Eagles system for some time.
"They know what's important and they are playing becuase they've been able to show that," he said.
North Warrnambool host Hamilton Kangaroos at Bushfield Recreation Reserve from 2pm Saturday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
