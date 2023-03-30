The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Blockbuster: Nirranda hosts Panmure in WDFNL opening round clash

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 31 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Murnane has been named in Panmure's new-look round one side. File picture
Tyler Murnane has been named in Panmure's new-look round one side. File picture

Panmure will have a noticeably new-look to it in Saturday's grand final rematch against Nirranda to kick off the Warrnambool and District league season, but that won't phase mentor Chris Bant when his side takes to the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.