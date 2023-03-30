Panmure will have a noticeably new-look to it in Saturday's grand final rematch against Nirranda to kick off the Warrnambool and District league season, but that won't phase mentor Chris Bant when his side takes to the field.
A dozen of the Bulldogs' grand final team will not feature in the opening round blockbuster with new recruits Wil Fleming, Zac Leddin, Harry Searle, Darcy Bourke and Rylan Rattley to make their club debuts.
New skipper and gun ruckman Jacob Moloney is among those missing from the side as he nurses an ankle injury but is expected to be available in coming weeks.
Bant told The Standard nothing had changed in the way the group prepared and was excited to get the season underway again.
"I spoke to the boys about it (at training on Thursday), it couldn't have worked out any better playing the reigning premier in round one to be honest," he said.
"I think it gives you a bit more of a buzz as a group coming out of a long pre-season.
"I'm sure the boys have all prepared really well and we'll be up for the challenge."
He added the Bulldogs will play a similar brand of football albeit with some new players in the mix.
"It'll be an important game just in finding an understanding in how each other plays," he said.
"As far as our recruits go, they've all played a higher standard so they're up to the level.
"I'm comfortable they'll be really handy for us, but in terms of style, we'll back the way we play.
"We train all to one system and we'll back our system in against the reigning premiers.
"Nothing changes from our perspective."
Reigning premiers Nirranda, in coach Nick Couch's first game in charge, is missing several key names for the opening round clash but have named a relatively strong team, including prized recruit Isaac Stephens and youngster Jack Matthews who will debut.
