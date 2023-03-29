Leaders inspire and achieve Advertising Feature

Students don't have to be captains to be considered leaders. Picture Shutterstock.

There are many leaders at school, ranging from the principal and the staff to school captains, sports captains and student council representatives.

"Most schools in Australia continue the proud tradition of appointing school captains and other school leadership positions from among their senior cohort," a spokesperson for the Department of Education, Skills and Employment says.

"These roles provide young people with a fantastic opportunity to develop their representational skills - they have the opportunity to speak on behalf of their peers and be ambassadors for their school."

Principal

They lead from the top and often set the tone of the school. Principals are responsible for educational programs and learning outcomes, the professional development of their staff, school finances and property, and the relationships between the school and its community.

Teachers

Staff need to both inspire, manage and empower their students. "By ensuring every child has the opportunity to develop academically and socially, our schools are a vital pillar of an inclusive democracy," the spokesperson says.

Student leaders