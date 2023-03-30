Bendigo race a 'stepping stone' to May carnival for stablemates

The Standard
Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig racing Peidra and Rebellious Belle at Bendigo ahead of May carnival

By Tim Auld
Updated March 31 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:00am
Multiple Group One winning trainer Tom Dabernig is eyeing races at the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival for stablemates Peidra and Rebellious Belle who run at Bendigo on Saturday.

