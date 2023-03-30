Bendigo race a 'stepping stone' to May carnival for stablemates

Multiple Group One winning trainer Tom Dabernig is eyeing races at the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival for stablemates Peidra and Rebellious Belle who run at Bendigo on Saturday.
With no Melbourne racing on Saturday the Bendigo meeting carries metropolitan status.
Peidra and Rebellious Belle line up against each other in a restricted race over 1300 metres on the big nine-race Bendigo program.
Dabernig told The Standard he could have as many as nine or ten runners over the three-day Warrnambool May Carnival.
"We could have up to ten runners at the carnival," he said.
"It's just a wait and see how the horses are going in the lead up to the carnival before we finalise anything. We're still a month away.
"It looks like Peidra and Rebellious Belle will run at Warrnambool.
"We're using the Bendigo meeting as a stepping stone for Warrnambool.
"Peidra has drawn a wide barrier which does not help his chances while Rebellious Belle put in a good first-up run. She's jumping in class but should run well."
Linda Meech rides Peidra while Rebellious Belle has the services of underrated jockey Daniel Stackhouse.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Daniel Bowman, Lindsey Smith and Maddie Raymond also have runners at Bendigo.
Bowman saddles up his promising galloper Is It Me in a $200,000 listed race for three-year-olds.
Smith will be represented by Captain Britain, Queen Air and Sacred Palace.
Queen Air must lump six kilograms more than her rivals in the $200,000 St Leger Trial if she's to win the 2200-metre event. Earlswood has his second run from a break for Raymond in the $200,000 Golden Mile.
Just Folk, bred at Illowa by Leo and Maureen Dwyer and trained by their grandson Josh Julius, is one of the fancies in the Golden Mile.
