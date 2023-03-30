The Standard
Allansford to host Old Collegians in opening round match in Warrnambool and District league

By Nick Creely
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:30am
Allansford coach Tim Nowell is confident his side can get the season off on a winning note. Picture by Anthony Brady
Allansford coach Tim Nowell is confident his side can get the season off on a winning note. Picture by Anthony Brady

We've got a pretty firm sort of first six weeks against some of the best teams in the competition and it's a challenge we're excited by.

- Tim Nowell

Allansford mentor Tim Nowell says his youthful group will be looking to bridge the gap between its best and worst in games when the Warrnambool and District league season kicks off on Saturday.

