Allansford mentor Tim Nowell says his youthful group will be looking to bridge the gap between its best and worst in games when the Warrnambool and District league season kicks off on Saturday.
The Cats take on another developing outfit, Ben van de Camp's Old Collegians at home and will be desperate to get ahead of the win-loss ledger early.
Nowell told The Standard the group had worked diligently in the off-season, including in recruitment to ensure they could play four quarters of consistent football.
"If we look at last year, we were certainly in games for long periods," he said.
"But our lows (in games) were too long and the good sides would just bury us.
"The positive is, all of those players are a year older now so the young lads we brought in last year have got 15 to 18 games of senior footy in.
"Having guys like Brad (Bull) and Brad (Williams) will help bring that experience on the field, pull the guys in and slow us down and get control and stop that bleed when it does come in games."
He added there was a noticeable 'positive' vibe at the club this season.
"We know we are young but we feel good with the experience we've added," he said.
"I've seen those young guys really embrace that and we're confident with where we're at."
He said it was incredibly important the group started the season strongly against the Warriors at home, knowing the importance early wins had in setting up the season.
"It's critically important to get off to a great start to the season," he said.
"In football, if you can grab some early wins it makes it easier in the back-end.
"We've set ourselves a bit of a goal with each games as they come.
"We've got a pretty firm sort of first six weeks against some of the best teams in the competition and it's a challenge we're excited by."
The second-year Allansford coach said the Warriors were a dangerous side who will provide a unique challenge for his group.
"I'm not going to be overly confident against any side, we have to turn up every week and play our best football for four quarters," he said.
"If we can do that we feel the result will ultimately take care of itself.
"We won't be looking at it any other way. We know Collegians are a very good side.
"We just have to play our brand of football and hopefully at the end of the day we're winners and grab the points."
