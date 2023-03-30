Koroit coach Chris McLaren says there is a different type of excitement around the club with five players set to make their senior club debuts in the reigning premier's opening game.
Tom Hines, who captained Koroit's reserves in 2022, makes his first senior appearance for the club on Saturday against Cobden, along with Kyle Moloney, Tate Waterson, Jag McInerney, and Will Black.
Nathan Rentsch, a recruit from Penshurt, was in line to make his club debut but will miss with an ankle injury.
"Definitely a really good feel around the club with a bit of a changing of the guard and some younger players... coming up through the ranks and getting their opportunity to play," McLaren said.
McLaren said Hines was "a dour defender" and "a hard man to get a kick on". Meanwhile, Moloney, who earned his spot with a strong summer, will feature through the half back/forward/wing.
Waterson, a bottom-age under 18.5 player, is a third generation Koroit player who impressed in the club's pre-season hit-out at Mount Gambier, while McInerney, who moved to Townsville a few years ago, has returned to his junior club after a summer in Darwin.
"He still qualifies for under 18.5s but we see him as a senior player," McLaren said. "He's probably 6'6 at least so a really promising ruckman and key position player."
Black, who crossed to Koroit from Kolora-Noorat in 2022, will also feature in the ruck.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
