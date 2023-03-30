The Standard
Koroit name five senior club debutantes for round one clash against Cobden

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 31 2023 - 10:20am, first published 10:00am
Koroit's Tom Hines is one of five to make their senior club debut on Saturday. Picture by Meg Saultry
Koroit coach Chris McLaren says there is a different type of excitement around the club with five players set to make their senior club debuts in the reigning premier's opening game.

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

