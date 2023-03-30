The Standard
A crash has happened at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Mahoneys Road in Warrnambool

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated March 30 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 5:36pm
Emergency services are attending to a crash at the intersection of Horne Road and Raglan Parade on the afternoon of March 30. Picture by Lillian Altman
Police have issued infringement notices to motorists for crossing a solid white line at a Warrnambool intersection while emergency services attended to a crash.

