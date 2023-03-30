Police have issued infringement notices to motorists for crossing a solid white line at a Warrnambool intersection while emergency services attended to a crash.
The incident happened at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Mahoneys Road on March 30 about 4.30pm.
Warrnambool highway patrol Leading Senior Constable Luke Hunter said the driver of one vehicle "failed to navigate the intersection lights", pushing the car towards Horne Road.
He said one of the vehicles was a small school bus which had no students on it and the driver wasn't injured.
"It comes down to that full concentration, not taking our complacency because you drive a certain road a number of times a day and can get into a habit of muscle memory in some sense," Leading Senior Constable Hunter said.
"We just need everybody to be aware that you've got to concentrate at all times.
"The frustration we found out of the scene was people remaining impatient and committing a further offence by crossing a solid white line (while police diverted traffic to Horne Road)."
IN OTHER NEWS
Leading Senior Constable Hunter said the act of motorists committing the offence to save five minutes to get where they were going diverted police members attention from the initial incident.
He said the impatience could lead to him having to door knock on family members home to say they're not coming home.
Leading Senior Constable Hunter said the trauma the families and police members who attended lasted more than the five minutes.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident about 4.35pm.
"No emergency treatment or transport was required," the spokeswoman said.
Firefighters also attended.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.