Traffic is being diverted through the Bunnings car park and Horne Road as police and emergency services attend to a crash at a notorious Warrnambool highway.
The crash has happened at the intersection of Horne Road and Raglan Parade on March 30.
Police, Ambulance Victoria and Fire Rescue Victoria attended.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident about 4.35pm.
"No emergency treatment or transport was required," the spokeswoman said.
More to come.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
