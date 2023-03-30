South Warrnambool women's football coach Chris Meade says his players' determination to do the extra work has stood out heading into season 2023.
Meade will coach his first women's game on Sunday, after leading the club's youth girls to the 2022 Western Victoria Female Football League premiership.
He will go up against a familiar face in the round one clash against Tyrendarra, going head-to-head with a former teammate and current Darras women's coach Glenn Kane.
The pair previous played at Camperdown in the late 1980s and early 1990s together.
Meade said his playing group was excited to get their season underway.
"They were fairly enthusiastic," he said. "Just the improvement and the dedication within the group to work harder is one thing I've noticed.
"They're pretty determined to do the little bit extra work each week to get the best out of themselves.
"They're a great group of girls and hopefully we can have a good season."
The Roosters, who reached a preliminary final in 2022, have retained the majority of their list, while adding three juniors, one newcomer to the game and another recruit via the Colac and district area.
Jane McMeel and Alyssa Johnstone, who were picked up by Geelong's VFL Women's team last month, will also play for the Roosters when time allows.
"I hope they play every week down there and get some great, higher level of football," Meade said. "Visually, the girls can look at those two and see their work ethic.
"The girls come back on Friday and train with the group and both those girls have a lot to offer, they've had a fair pre-season with Geelong.
"They've offered a bit of advice on drills. It's been great - it's a win-win for everyone."
Matilda Ryan will captain the Roosters this season, with Sarah Richards her deputy. Michaela Leris and Shannon Johnson round out the leadership group.
Meade said leadership roles were player voted but believed the playing group was littered with leaders who would contribute in an unofficial capacity, including McMeel and Johnstone.
"I said to them, they've all got something to offer so it's just a matter of putting your hand up and speaking your mind when you feel it's necessary to communicate to the group," Meade said.
Meade said he wasn't too concerned about the result on Sunday, with improvement throughout the season his biggest focus.
"It's about getting there as a group and supporting each other," he said.
