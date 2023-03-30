Warrnambool's newest showpiece wedding, functions and accommodation centre may be twelve months away from opening its doors but already clientele are clamouring to book dates for functions in 2024.
The old homestead Tullynagee requires extensive works to meet the high standards that it's new owners Janice McKenna and Gill Herrmann demand but the two long time friends believe the Victorian/Edwardian-style weatherboard house will once again be a Warrnambool showpiece.
They fell in love with the 120-acre property on Hopkins Highway when they visited it for the first time in late November last year, before putting in an offer.
Ms McKenna said plenty of hard work was needed to restore the property to its former beauty.
"Gill and I are thrilled to have purchased Tullynagee," she told The Standard. "We're both very excited about buying the iconic homestead and property. There's a lot of hard work to be done but hard work never hurt anyone. We've got some exciting plans for Tullynagee but we're not ready to reveal them just yet. It's a landmark property on the doorstep of Warrnambool.
"It appears the word has got around in a few circles that Tullynagee will be a wedding, functions and accommodation centre as we've already had people inspect the property and book functions but our problem is we will not be open for business until late February next year."
Ms Herrmann, who has an extensive knowledge of accommodation and hospitality after running the successful Tooram On The River in Allansford for more than ten years said she's excited with the new business venture.
"Janice and I had been looking around for a business opportunity for a few years," Ms Herrmann said.
"Tullynagee had just come on the market. We went to have a look and thought the homestead and property offered so many opportunities. Tullynagee just ticked all the boxes for us."
Tullynagee was formerly owned by the late Andrew Anderson and his wife Alison.
