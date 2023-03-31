North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie says a first round debut for Warrnambool and District league recruit Zac Timms came sooner than expected, with key departures providing senior opportunity.
Timms is one of several inclusions for the Eagles ahead of their round one home game against Hamilton Kangaroos.
"He's a small forward, pretty crafty, neat skills," Dowie said of Timms.
"When we first spoke to Zac (we said), there was going to be opportunities and you're going to have to work for them which he's definitely done.
"But in losing say Dion Johnstone to Geelong, it's probably happened a little bit quicker than probably what even Zac thought."
Timms, who played seniors at Russells Creek in 2022, will line up alongside his brother and Eagles under 18.5 captain Fletcher, who makes his senior debut.
Dowie said the brothers had never played a game of football together.
"That's really exciting for them both.. and the family," Dowie said. "They get their opportunity."
Luke Kenna will also make his senior debut, while the club's off-season pick ups Nick Rodda, Sam McKinnon and Angus Noske have also been named.
Meanwhile a teenage debutante will play his first senior game for Hamilton.
Charlie Alexander will play his first senior game for the Kangaroos, after featuring in the club's 2022 under 18.5 flag. Oscar Linke, who crossed from Penshurt in the off-season, also comes into the Kangaroos' backline.
Senior coach Hamish Waldron said Alexander, who is still eligible for under 18.5s, was ready for the senior level.
"He's going to play on the wing for us," Waldron said. "He's played a good finals series in the under 18s last year... He played a good practice match on the weekend so hopefully he's ready and raring.
"He said to me, he was really excited to get out there and into it."
Waldron said he had selected his strongest side possible for round one, with opportunity up for grabs without Rory Gill (suspension), Zach Burgess (unavailable), and Bailey Mason (injured).
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
