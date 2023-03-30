Six south-west footballers will look to consolidate strong first-up performances when the Greater Western Victoria Rebels take on the Sydney Swans Academy in round two of the Coates Talent League.
South Warrnambool pair George Stevens and Luamon Lual - who were both named in the Rebels' six-person leadership group last week - hold their spot in the 24-player line-up after picking up 14 and 19 touches respectively, as do North Warrnambool Eagles' Harry Keast (11 disposals, seven tackles) and Koroit's Connor Byrne (seven and five).
Cobden's Rhys Unwin and Koroit's Mitch Lloyd, who both made their debuts in round one and kicked goals, have also been named for a second week. Warrnambool's Amon Radley and Cobden's Ben McGlade, both bottom-age talent, have been named as emergencies.
Rebels head coach David Loader, who was buoyed by his team's 16-point season-opening win over the Bendigo Pioneers, hopes to see the same level of pressure applied to their next opponents.
"After showing some very promising parts to our game last week, we hope to improve by showing more of our brand and style of footy, and we will be looking at our players for improvement from round one," Loader said.
The Swans are coming off a 28-point round one win against the Western Jets.
It will be a short turnaround from round two to three for the Rebels, as they prepare for their annual Easter Thursday clash against the Geelong Falcons at Wendouree's CE Brown Reserve.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
