GWV Rebels named round two side, six south-west footballers in the mix again

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
March 30 2023 - 7:05pm
Koroit's Mitch Lloyd has held his spot in the GWV Rebels' line up for round two of the Coates Talent League. Picture by Kate Healy
Six south-west footballers will look to consolidate strong first-up performances when the Greater Western Victoria Rebels take on the Sydney Swans Academy in round two of the Coates Talent League.

