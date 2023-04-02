Up-and-coming florists and landscape gardeners from the south-west have come out on top at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show.
Flower Gallery Warrnambool apprentice Cara Harry was part of two award-winning designs at the show through her florist course at The Gordon Institute of TAFE in Geelong.
The silver medal winning design in the visual display category incorporated metal frames of foliage and leaves with the plants draping out.
It was designed and arranged by her teacher Natalie Raffaele, with her and three apprentices helping to put it together.
Ms Harry said the colours within represented the TAFE.
"It was quite a simple design, just something us students could help put together," she said.
Ms Harry said she never thought she would be entering a competition like this.
"We were honestly doing it for fun, even my teacher was like 'I don't care if we win'," she said.
"I was so lucky to be able to just experience being part of it."
The other piece, by her teacher Dayne Robinson, won a gold medal in the floral display competition.
Ms Harry was working at a supermarket after school when Flower Gallery Warrnambool manager Narelle Jensen encouraged her to come and work for her.
Another up-and-comer from Warrnambool who saw success at the competition was Riley Cooper.
Now based in Melbourne, Mr Cooper's entry in the five-metres by five-metres category came away with a silver.
"I did a student garden a few years ago, another one in a competition called emergent for junior designers then this year was my first professional one," he said.
Mr Cooper said the piece was inspired by the Western District with products sourced from Bamstone in Port Fairy and Krause Bricks in Stawell.
"My goal is to hopefully do a major show garden in the following years," he said.
"Then I've got my own design projects which start get to showcased to the world once they get built.
"For me it's about the community within the industry and encouraging people to get a good education and knowledge behind them as they enter (the industry) and how embracing it is."
Mr Cooper studied diplomas of landscape design and horticulture at Swinburne University of Technology - where he is now a sessional teacher for both subjects.
"I try to be inclusive and make it a positive workplace and have just been supporting people through the education channels to be able to enter the workplace with more confidence," he told The Standard.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.