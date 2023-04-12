A new cafe in a prime location along the Yarra River in Melbourne is showcasing the flavours of Gunditjmara culture.
Originally from Warrnambool, Gunditjmara and Yuin woman Niyoka Bundle and chef husband Vincent Manning opened Pawa Cafe and Bar at the Arts Centre at the end of January.
"The Arts Centre approached us because we've got a catering company in Melbourne," Ms Bundle told The Standard.
"It was supposed to be a pop up for summer then (the) COVID-19 (pandemic and lockdown restrictions) happened.
"They said to work on it through the lockdowns, then it became a permanent idea."
The cafe "brings together native ingredients and familiar foods to create unique and exciting dishes". Pawa means to cook in the Gunditjmara language.
"It's so good because people are so interested about how you can incorporate native ingredients," Ms Bundle said.
"Because it's a foreign thing they can't visualise it, but when they come in they can see it's a normal croissant."
Native animals and ingredients incorporated into the menu include kangaroo, quandong, lilly pilly, strawberry gum, wattleseed, lemon myrtle and pepperberry.
The cafe also uses native botanicals in its own gin, called Taka, which means taste in the Gunditjmara language. It features artwork by Ms Bundle's mother Vicki Couzens on the label.
Ms Bundle said green ants, which had a citrus taste, would also be on the menu when it was in season.
"You have to go out and forage for it," she said. "It's on the menu when you can actually get it."
Ms Bundle said with her husband being from the Isle of Man, there were European, French and Italian influences throughout the menu.
"That 's where we came up with the croissants," Ms Bundle said.
"It's everyday foods that people love. It works so well.
"There's endless possibility, in the future we'll be doing so much (more)."
A piece of Warrnambool lies within the cafe with a possum skin cloak piece by her mother.
"It's a design off the cloak she put on there of Mount Emu Creek. A visual she's done of that," Ms Bundle said.
"That was a really strong thing from our history back then, eel fishing for our people.
"The feature on the windows is so nice because when you're out there on the outside (of Hamer Hall) people always wonder what it is and come in and ask."
Ms Bundle said she hoped to further collaborate with other Indigenous artists and organisations, including people from the south-west.
