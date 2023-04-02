The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Lawn bar hits road with new venture

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated April 2 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lawn Bar operators Tyson Jakitsch (pictured) and Katharine Boyd have launched a new business venture serving their signature cocktails at private events.
The Lawn Bar operators Tyson Jakitsch (pictured) and Katharine Boyd have launched a new business venture serving their signature cocktails at private events.

Warrnambool's much-loved summer institution The Lawn Bar has branched out to include a year-round transportable cocktail bar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.