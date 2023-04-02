Lawn bar hits road with new venture

Warrnambool's much-loved summer institution The Lawn Bar has branched out to include a year-round transportable cocktail bar.
The Gee Gee Bar is a "unique float bar" that launched this month after its operators celebrated another successful summer season at The Lawn Bar.
The outdoor pop-up bar, which overlooks the lush grass courts at the Lawn Tennis Club, has just finished its third year operating during the city's peak tourist period.
The Lawn Bar owner/operators Tyson Jakitsch and Katharine Boyd said their customers could now enjoy its cocktails and drinks throughout the year.
Mr Jakitsch said the Gee Gee Bar, a horse float he transformed "from the ground up" during COVID-19, had been trialled at a handful of events over the past few months and received a positive response.
He's looking forward to serving up some of their most popular cocktails including the bar's signature Singapore sling, pina colada, Pertobe punch and lawn bar mule.
"The Gee Gee Bar extends our opportunity to capture our The Lawn Bar customers," Mr Jakitsch said. "Instead of just being able to service them for ten weeks a year I can do private events, weddings, birthdays, engagements. I did a pool party engagement a few weeks ago as well. It's customisable and can suit a variety of events, whether it's a backyard party or Christmas parties."
He said it could provide basic bar service or the team could devise a cocktail menu to suit the event. "The sky's the limit with that sort of stuff," he said.
The pair has decades of hospitality experience. Mr Jakitsch has worked overseas and at five star resorts in the Whitsundays, Cable Beach Club Resort in Broome and the Sails in the Desert at Ayers Rock. He returned to Warrnambool for a job at South West TAFE where he taught hospitality for four years, while Ms Boyd has front office management experience and in bars and restaurants across Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.