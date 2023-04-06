We all know the deal.
The trade off for the convenience of living in this good-sized regional city with summers at the beach is the infamous Warrnambool wind.
It's a constant, sometimes a welcome cooling breeze at the end of a blistering February day, but more often than not it's an unwanted, if accepted distraction.
But on January 9, 1986, Windy Warrnambool took it a step too far.
The city had seen its share of big music concerts, with the Lady Bay Hotel, the Performing Arts Centre, the Capitol Theatre and the Palais all having attracted some huge names.
But on the second day of the new year of 1986, The Standard reported that Warrnambool was to stage a show the scale of which it had not seen before.
Midnight Oil announced it was coming to town to play a show as part of its Species Deceases tour.
The breaking news included an unexpected venue for the concert, Friendly Societies Park.
Promoter Bay Play said it was to be one of only three Midnight Oil shows outside of Melbourne, and they were expecting 6000.
The news sent Midnight Oil fans in the south-west into a frenzy, not just because their favourite band was coming to town, but the fact it was to be the following week, January 9.
Tickets went on sale across the district, from places such as A.G. Smith and Capricorn Records in Warrnambool, Chester The Chick Take Away in Camperdown, Delrose Cafe in Port Fairy and Koenig Milk Bar in Koroit.
Midnight Oil had started its life as an alternative rock band, hell-bent on spreading the word through its music on social justice and environmental issues.
Their early work had been met with critical acclaim, but only limited commercial success and radio play.
Their first breakthrough on this score came when the single Power and the Passion reached number 8 on the single charts in 1983. The album that spawned it, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, reached number 12.
A year later, the Red Sails in the Sunset album soared to number one, moving the band from a best-kept-secret to one of the most popular in the country.
Not only was the band producing some of the best new music, it was also considered an exceptional live act.
Lead singer Peter Garrett was an unstoppable force, his tall frame, cleanly shaven head, strongly voiced political opinions and unusual dance moves gave him an hypnotic effect on his audiences.
Warrnambool had fallen under the Midnight Oil spell, the band had been formed in Sydney and had always attracted a strong following from the surfer sector of the community.
The surfer, or skeg, culture was strong in Warrnambool and Midnight Oil was THE band to have in your Walkman. But the band had pushed through boundaries, with the pop music devotees also embracing this band with the menacing tone and unlimited energy.
So it was not surprising that when January 9 arrived, the line snaking out from the entrance to Friendly Societies Park stretched for miles. Leading into the concert, 4500 tickets had been pre-sold, with gate sales expected to lift that number to the expected 6000.
While the adoring fans, some who had lined up for hours, waited patiently for the gates to open, inside the venue a storm was brewing.
The Warrnambool wind had decided to turn up and impose itself on one of the biggest days in the town's history. It was determined to spoil the party and that is exactly what it was to do.
With gates to open at 6pm, the unthinkable happened at 5.45pm, with organisers announcing the show would not go ahead due to dangerous winds.
Promoter Zev Ezic told The Standard the stage weighed more than 20 tonnes and it was feared the roof may blow off.
Then-Warrnambool resident Helen Reddan was at the very front of the line when the call was made to abort the concert.
She had arrived early with her friend Danielle O'Brien to ensure they got the best vantage point.
"I remember we had lined up for a long time," Ms Reddan said.
"It was disappointing when they had to cancel the show, everyone was really flat."
Ms Reddan had fallen in love with Midnight Oil, having been introduced to the band by her older siblings.
It was this passion for the Aussie rockers that made sure she overcame the heartbreak of the cancellation of the concert to head back and line up early again when the show was rescheduled to January 12.
This time, the Warrnambool wind stayed away, with a perfect evening greeting Midnight Oil and their loyal and resilient fans.
Organisers hailed the concert a huge success, with slightly more than 6000 turning out to witness the two-hour show.
"They played with such high energy," Ms Reddan remembered about the show.
"Peter Garrett had a lot of interaction with the crowd. It was so exciting to be there, you just looked around and it seemed like everyone you knew was there. There was probably only 20,000 people in Warrnambool back then so it was a fair percentage of the town there."
Ms Reddan has been to at least half-a-dozen Midnight Oil gigs in the ensuing years, including one near Broken Hill last year.
While she said the band had never disappointed, the Warrnambool show still holds a special place.
"I think looking back, it was pretty amazing and I think post-COVID you appreciate these things even more," she said.
"That concert was a real coming together of the community, it was a really special thing to be a part of."
While Friendly Societies Park had proven the perfect location for the Midnight Oil extravaganza, the experiment of it as a large-scale outdoor concert venue was to be short-lived.
On January 25, 1986, promoters used the venue to stage a concert headed by Australian Crawl.
Also on the bill were well-known national acts Pseudo Echo, Real Life, Brian Cadd and Wilbur Wilde.
The concert was deemed a success, with 3500 people attending.
But it was to be the last large scale concert at the venue to live up to expectations.
Perhaps the danger of windy Warrnambool throwing up an extreme day, like it did to temporarily derail Midnight Oil, loomed too large for the promoters to risk.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.