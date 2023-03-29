Man found dead at scene of house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Terang.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said emergency services arrived at a Hampden Street property about 7.30pm.
The fire was extinguished upon arrival.
A man was located dead inside.
The spokesperson said the cause of the fire and death was yet to be determined but was not believed to be suspicious at this stage.
Six CFA units responded to reports of the fire shortly before 8pm.
A CFA spokesperson said crews arrived and assisted Ambulance Victoria as the fire was already out.
"Victoria Police were called to the scene. The incident was deemed under control at 8.23pm.
"Incident was deemed safe at 8.49pm."
The spokesperson said the incident was handed over to the fire investigation unit and Victoria Police who will return this morning.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
