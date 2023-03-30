Warrnambool and Port Campbell's respective surf life saving club captains' say their leadership accomplishments have been inspired by members of all ages within their clubs.
Warrnambool's Josephine McDowall and Port Campbell's Darcy Tribe were bestowed women's leadership in sport and emerging leader in sport awards respectively at the South West Community Sports Awards on Wednesday.
Tribe's Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club also took out club of the year. The club was praised for batting above its weight in a small community, with up to 430 active members from a community of around 500.
The awards were a celebration of grassroots community sports, with more than 150 people in attendance. Tribe, 24, said it was special to see both surf life saving clubs recognised at the awards, with the clubs' shared history going back 60 years.
"We can both see the amount of work that goes into each club," Tribe said of him and McDowall. "And with the two clubs, we cross over with a lot of our training. It's all for the greater good between us."
Tribe, who first took on the club captaincy at 19, said he was continually inspired by all members of his club when it came to dreaming up new initiatives, such as beach volleyball events and educational interstate camps, including to Bondi Beach.
"I'm a result of them," he said of his club. "The junior ones coming through, they keep that spark going, and to try new things to keep those retention rates up."
McDowall, who was Warrnambool's chief instructor before becoming club captain, said the role of surf life saving clubs along the south-west coast in community building and sport was second to its central mission of providing an emergency service.
"I think there is a lot of work to do not only on the coast but at inland water ways," she said. "Surf clubs can play a role with education in youth.
"By being involved in nippers or getting their SRC (Surf Rescue Certificate) or bronze medallion... they're experiences that can carry through."
ALSO taking home awards were Warrnambool Swimming Club's Jayson Lamb for coach or official of the year, while a community sport volunteer of the year was awarded in each of the five shires.
Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club president Kim Tobin was named the Warrnambool winner for more than 20 years of volunteering at the Lake Pertobe-based club, while the Moyne winner was Barb Brooks for her work as Koroit and District Basketball Association president.
Terang Mortlake netballer and committee member Emma Lucas was named the Corangamite winner, while the Glenelg winner was South Coast Raceway's secretary Scott Cleary.
The Southern Grampians winner was Hamilton Sportswoman's Association's Jeanette Ryan, who told the crowd volunteering was in her blood, with both her mother and daughter also keen volunteers in the community.
Meanwhile the Keith Wilson Chairperson award, sponsored by The Standard, went to Camperdown cyclist export Grace Brown following her incredible past 12 months, which included Commonwealth Games Gold.
South West Sport executive officer Marc Tims thanked sponsors for their support which enabled the event to celebrate "the tireless efforts of so many volunteers from the community".
Award categories were aligned to South West Sport's strategic focus to drive healthier, more inclusive and active communities, with gender equity, innovation and sustainability also focuses.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
