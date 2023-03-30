The Standard
Port Campbell's Darcy Tribe, Warrnambool's Jospehine McDowall awarded South West Sports' emerging, women's leaders

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:30pm
Warrnambool's Josephine McDowall and Port Campbell's Darcy Tribe took out the women's leadership and emerging leaders award respectively at the South West Community Sports Awards. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool and Port Campbell's respective surf life saving club captains' say their leadership accomplishments have been inspired by members of all ages within their clubs.

