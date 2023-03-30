The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

South West Community Sports Awards honours coaches, leaders, volunteers

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 30 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seventeen award winners were recognised at the 2023 South West Community Sports Awards on Wednesday, including coaches, leaders, volunteers and club members who make grassroots sports possible across the south-west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.