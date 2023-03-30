Seventeen award winners were recognised at the 2023 South West Community Sports Awards on Wednesday, including coaches, leaders, volunteers and club members who make grassroots sports possible across the south-west.
"We were really grateful to be joined by a full house of community leaders, sports representatives and organisations to experience an exceptionally successful night," South West Sport executive officer Marc Tims said.
The awards, last held in November 2021 and previously known as the Sports Star Awards, enjoyed a reshape and re-brand to focus more on community participation, volunteerism and leadership in sport.
The awards have run since 1996.
