The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Port Fairy business has another successful year at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Fairy business Bamstone takes home another award today for its exhibit at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.