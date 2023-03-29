South Warrnambool's Grace Schrama will make her season debut for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels on Sunday.
The 16-year-old was elevated into the 22-player squad ahead of its round three away clash against Gippsland Power.
The South Warrnambool talent was named an emergency for the Rebels opening two rounds.
She joins Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch, the Rebels' co-captain, and Warrnambool's Alysha Ralston in the side, with the pair holding their spots in the side for a third week.
South Warrnambool's Olivia Wolter and Warrnambool's Lily Jenkins come out of the side.
The Rebels hit the road following its first win of the season in round two against Bendigo Pioneers.
Women's head coach Sally Riley said she was proud of her playing group's efforts last round.
"The girls really took on the feedback from round one," Riley said. "We looked at the vision and started to apply those key principals in more of a team sense, which was so pleasing to see. We look ahead to this weekend against Gippsland."
Talent Operations Lead Brooke Brown said the standard of football had been outstanding against the Pioneers, with the playing group focusing on recovery with its round three and four games scheduled within five days.
They play an Easter Thursday clash against Geelong Falcons at Wendouree's CE Brown Reserve.
The Rebels' under 16 program has finished for the year, with South Warrnambool and Rebels under 16 captain Maggie Johnstone to carry her leadership lessons into the Western Victoria Female Football League youth girls season, named co-captain of the Roosters alongside Ruby Couch.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
