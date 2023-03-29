The Standard
GWV Rebels name girls squad for round three of 2023 Coates Talent League

By Meg Saultry
Updated March 29 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 7:20pm
South Warrnambool's Grace Schrama will make her season debut for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels on Sunday.

