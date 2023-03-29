North Warrnambool Eagles senior coach Adam Dowie believes football fans will see less Hampden league blow-outs in 2023.
More than 30 games were decided by 90 points or more throughout the 2022 season, while 23 were won with a triple-digit margin. Two matches sat above the 200-point mark, with the largest victory coming in round 10 when Dowie's Eagles annihilated Port Fairy by 206 points.
Dowie, who led the Eagles to the 2022 grand final, expects to see rival opposition's competitiveness improve following strong recruiting drives at several clubs.
"There is no doubt, the teams who were outside the top five, the majority of them have got better," the six-time Hampden league premiership coach said. "Cobden has got better, Terang, obviously in personnel, Port Fairy, Warrnambool with Danny O'Keefe, he's a very highly regarded coach. He'll have a system and plan about how they're going to play."
What's good for footy is you're going to a game and you're not sure of the result, or whether you'll win or lose.- Adam Dowie
Dowie believed league supporters, as well as players, wanted the competition to even up.
"As a neutral observer, which I'm sort of not, but you've got to look at what's good for footy," he said. "What's good for footy is you're going to a game and you're not sure of the result, or whether you'll win or lose.
"(Players) don't want to be going to games and thinking, 'are we going to win by 100, or 120'. I really think we're going to see less of those games with big margins."
Terang Mortlake and Cobden, who enjoyed strong runs in the back half of 2022, are both working to make just their third finals series since 2013, while Camperdown coach Neville Swayn believes his group will be far more competitive in 2023.
Bloods coach Ben Kenna previously told The Standard it was healthy for the competition to have clubs such as his, as well as Cobden and Port Fairy, enjoying pre-season wins through their recruiting.
"It's really good for the Hampden league and I am sure your top sides in Koroit, North and South would enjoy that challenge that some other sides might be a bit stronger too," Kenna said back in December.
Dowie, who is going into his fifth season at the helm of the Eagles, believed his team was still a top three contender at its best despite having one of the longer departure lists across the competition.
Injuries will also undoubtedly play a role in some clubs' fortunes.
Despite the departure of some of its depth, Dowie said his group would be as competitive as ever when round one arrives on Saturday.
"We're all competitive, it's why we love the game," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
