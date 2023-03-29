The Standard
Hampden league competition looks to level out as clubs aim to rise up the ladder

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
March 29 2023 - 6:00pm
North Warrnambool Eagles mentor Adam Dowie is expecting a more competitive competition in 2023.
North Warrnambool Eagles senior coach Adam Dowie believes football fans will see less Hampden league blow-outs in 2023.

