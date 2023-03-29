A significant focus on improving its fitness and ability to run out games has Merrivale primed to jump up the Warrnambool and District league table, according to senior mentor Josh Sobey.
The Tigers, coming off a semi-final finish loss in 2022 but an overall successful season, will kick off their 2023 football campaign with a home clash against highly-fancied Kolora-Noorat on Saturday with a swag of new faces set to take to the park.
Sobey told The Standard the group had worked tirelessly in the summer to improve on areas of their game but were 'excited' by the increased fitness levels across the list.
We feel a bit fitter than previous years.- Josh Sobey
"We haven't adjusted too much, just grown on our strengths. We'll have to fine-tune some areas in different aspects of the game but the philosophies and methods are similar," he said of the season ahead.
"We feel a bit fitter than previous years. As a collective, it's the fittest we've been for a while, certainly in my time coaching the club. I'm excited to see that and hopefully we'll pressure some teams.
"It's easy to say now and time will tell, but I'm excited to see what that brings and how it can help us improve around the contest.
"Hopefully we'll be able to pressure teams for a little bit longer which hopefully will hold us in good stead throughout the season."
Sobey says the loss of reigning J.A Esam Medallist Blair McCutcheon, who has moved to Darwin for lifestyle reasons, does hurt, but backed in the group and the new recruits to fill his role.
The Tigers mentor identified the likes of excitement machine Jackson Johnson, returning recruits Tate and Jalen Porter and former South Warrnambool forward Dylan Weir as players who will excite while senior regulars Manny Sandow, Jack Gleeson and Nathan Krepp will once again be a force.
"We feel pretty comfortable with what we've gained and what we've already got to be honest, we've got a bit more midfield depth into the club now," he said.
"That can hopefully give us the flexibility to change a few things structure wise if needed."
