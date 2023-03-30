Construction of the new public toilets in McGennan car park is well underway, with concrete footings and structural walls already installed.
The old "antiquated" toilet block was demolished some weeks ago, with the new facility being built on the same site.
Warrnambool City Council mayor Debbie Arnott said the rebuild was long overdue.
"The toilets were just old and decrepit, not suitable for purpose, with no disability access and they were past their use-by date," she said.
The $800,000 build will consist of four external warm water showers, three unisex cubicles and two ambulant cubicles as well as baby change tables.
"It's just a bigger and better facility," Cr Arnott said.
When the project was first announced in 2022, it was planned for completion by the end of September this year.
While the amenity block is now projected to finish one month later, Cr Arnott said the build was progressing well.
"Landscaping and additional footpaths will be among the final elements of the project and we remain on track to complete the work by the end of October," she said.
"We want it open before the tourist season next summer and it looks like it's all on track."
The new facilities will feature large timber beams that were recycled from iconic Warrnambool bridges.
These beams have already been positioned along the main facade, taken from the old Edwards Bridge after it was demolished last year and Wollaston Bridge after its 2021 renovation.
