Construction has begun on $800,000 McGennan car park toilets

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 30 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
Warrnambool City Council mayor Debbie Arnott said the long-awaited new toilets will be 'bigger and better'. Picture by Aaron Smith
Construction of the new public toilets in McGennan car park is well underway, with concrete footings and structural walls already installed.

