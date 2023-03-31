An upcoming careers expo will give students a behind the scenes look at jobs across a range of south-west industries.
Some owners and managers will even open their businesses doors to the public as part of the three-day event.
The careers expo, to be held at Warrnambool's Deakin University on Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4 will feature about 30 businesses each night and a workplace open evening on Wednesday, April 5.
Neil Porter Legacy representative Matt Porter, who organised the event, said the foundation wanted students to realise the many and varied jobs and career paths available and tried to feature a range of industries to appeal to different student interests.
"We want students to be able to learn about all the opportunities that are available, not only in our region but that are available generally," Mr Porter said.
"There's companies that are Australia wide and export worldwide. We want them to know if you're interested in something, these are the careers that will match your interests.
"We want them to make informed career-based decisions so when they're choosing what they want to do, or if they want to do further study or enter the workforce, they've experienced that field so they're making an informed choice, rather than what they've heard from their parents or on TV."
Mr Porter said while not all the businesses presenting would have jobs on offer they would be there to talk to students about the field and the various roles that existed.
He said they'd had great support from local businesses and it was beneficial for students to talk to the people "who could employ them and who know the business inside out".
Students will be able to chat to employers from various industries and learn more about them as part of an interactive and hands-on display from 6pm.
Each night from 7.30pm there will be industry panels featuring employers in automotive, health, financial, manufacturing, agriculture, training and employment, transport and logistics, emergency services, hair and beauty and creative industries.
Both nights will include an information session featuring Deakin University staff speaking about common tertiary study misconceptions, WDEA will present about the transition to work and supported employment and Sinclair Wilson will speak about youth allowance.
On Wednesday, April 5 about ten businesses will open their workplace doors to parents and students from 6pm, taking them behind the scenes.
The event has been organised by the Neil Porter Legacy in partnership with the Warrnambool and District Careers Teachers Association.
To register for the free event go to the Neil Porter Legacy Facebook page.
