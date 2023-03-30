As the cost of living starts to bite, the popularity of vegetable gardens is growing among south-west residents.
Allansford's Pearson's Nursery manager Michaella Clements said the rising cost of living was impacting what people were buying.
She said gone were the days when people would walk into a shop and purchase extra things such as pots.
"The cost of living is really impacting on everybody," she said.
"A lot of people are tightening their belts and those luxury items are starting to go."
Ms Clements said a lot of people were wanting to grow their own fruits and vegetables because they couldn't afford to pay the higher prices.
"Especially when you are feeding families. You really can't afford that," she said. "I've noticed in my veggies when I buy them from the supermarket, I'm up $30 to $50 every time I go to the supermarket now. It's almost more expensive to eat healthy than what it is to buy some junk food off the shelf."
Ms Clements said the business had been quite busy because now was the best time to plant.
She said veggie pods and biofilter products were taking off in popularity, and customers were choosing to purchase quick-growing vegetables.
"We're getting a lot more people who have never been to our nursery before as of late just coming in and looking and trying to get into gardening," Ms Clements said.
She said some customers were buying trailer loads and then others would just want one or two things to keep within their budget.
"We do have a few that say: 'we'll be back in a fortnight when we get our pension through again'," she said.
There was a big demand for fruit trees, she said, but people who only had small courtyards in which to grow food were choosing to espaliere their own because they couldn't afford the ones pre-done.
Ms Clements said natives plants were also popular with people wanting to bring back bees and wildlife, and there was a move away from cottage gardens to more Mediterranean gardens.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
