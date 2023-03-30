The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South-west green thumbs a growing trend to combat cost of living

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pearson's Nursery's Michaella Clements says growing your own garden is growing in popularity. Picture Sean McKenna
Pearson's Nursery's Michaella Clements says growing your own garden is growing in popularity. Picture Sean McKenna

As the cost of living starts to bite, the popularity of vegetable gardens is growing among south-west residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.