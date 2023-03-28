Man admits dangerous driving causing death of mother and daughter on Christmas Eve

A former Tyrendarra man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a mother and daughter on Christmas Eve two years ago.
David Frost, 51, now of South Australia, appeared remotely in Warrnambool County Court on Wednesday, March 29.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing serious injury.
The charges relate to a horror crash at Mount Richmond on December 24, 2020.
Megan Grayling, 43, and her daughter Erynn Job (Grayling), 16, died when Frost's Jeep Cherokee collided head on with their Holden Trax on the Portland-Nelson Road about 10.25am.
Erynn was driving on her L-plates and Megan was the supervising driver.
Erynn's 15-year-old partner Jacinta was in the rear passenger seat. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
Prosecutor Bruce Nibbs told the court the man had served a significant period in custody on remand but was now on bail and had not re-offended while in the community.
Stephen Schembri, representing Frost, said his client was aware of the possibility of spending more time in custody upon sentence.
Judge Amanda Chambers extended the man's bail and ordered he appear in Melbourne County Court on July 31 for a plea hearing.
