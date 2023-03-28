The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Corangamite Shire councillors to access exemption to repair Skipton Rail Trail faster

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 28 2023 - 9:12pm, first published 9:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire councillors will access and exemption in order to get flood-damaged parts of the Skipton Rail Trail repaired faster.
Corangamite Shire councillors will access and exemption in order to get flood-damaged parts of the Skipton Rail Trail repaired faster.

Corangamite Shire Council is moving to fast-track repairs on eight kilometres of the flood-damaged Skipton Rail Trail as a state government-imposed deadline looms closer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.