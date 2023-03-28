Corangamite Shire Council is moving to fast-track repairs on eight kilometres of the flood-damaged Skipton Rail Trail as a state government-imposed deadline looms closer.
Councillors unanimously voted to enter a contract for the rehabilitation of the trail on Tuesday night, based on time-limited conditions rather than undertaking a competitive public tender process.
The exemption, which is permitted under the council's procurement policy, would both ensure public use of the trail was reinstated as quickly as possible and help the council to meet its funding obligations to Local Government Victoria, which requires the funding amount - $315,000 - to be spent before June 30.
North ward councillor Nick Cole said the partial closure of the trail after the October flooding events had barred Ballarat users from reaching Skipton.
"The rail trail was damaged in quite a bad way," he said.
"It was damaged with a few spots completely shut and having no access at all. A lot of people use the rail trail from Ballarat, coming up to Skipton, riding bikes and walking, so it's used a lot.
"It meant they couldn't quite get into Skipton."
A floodway, draining works and re-sheeting of the trail will be required.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
