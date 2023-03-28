The Moyne Shire Council has defended the progress of its capital works program after a councillor questioned whether it was on track.
Cr Damian Gleeson said it seemed to him there was a lot of work to be done with two thirds of the financial year gone.
"A lot of work's started, but there's still a lot that's not done," Cr Gleeson said.
"We talk about 25 per cent of the capital works done with four months to go."
Council community and corporate development director David Rae said it would be clear by the April meeting which projects would have to roll over into the next financial year, but he said there had been substantial progress.
"We are heading towards the end of our construction season and we would expect to see the roads program complete, but there are a number of projects we will seek to carry forward," Mr Rae said.
"I'd draw council's attention to (the capital works monitoring report). It does show a number of projects are well and truly underway and we'd expect to see most of those projects completed before June 30."
One major project that will have to be pushed into the next financial year is the planned upgrade to the Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail. Councillors voted by a slim margin in September 2022 to pour $590,000 into resurfacing the dilapidated track, which is a state asset that the council doesn't have responsibility over.
The funding was supposed to be used within the 2022-23 financial year, but the committee responsible for the rail trail has had difficulty finding a contractor to take on the project. The search became harder still after flooding in recent months wreaked havoc on Victoria's road network, hugely increasing demand for road repair crews.
The only available contractor can't start until June and wouldn't finish the project until September, so the council has applied for a six-month extension to the funding period. If the extension is knocked back the council may have to do a completely different rebuilding project on the trail using its own construction crew.
The refurbishment of Port Fairy's historic railway goods shed is another project that will stretch well into the next financial year. Heritage requirements have slowed progress, but a council spokesman said the nearly $400,000 allocated to the project for this financial year will all get spent.
A separate $400,000 earmarked for a new Port Fairy skate park will be diverted into road repairs elsewhere in the shire after the skate park project was put on hold because of concerns its location would interfere with important bird habitats.
A council spokesman said the funding wasn't lost to the project, but would be requisitioned from funds that would have gone towards the road repairs. The new location for the skate park will be included in the Port Fairy playground strategy, which the spokesman said would be finalised by mid-2023.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
