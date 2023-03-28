The Standard
Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously vote against Otway Coastal Villas' proposed subdivision

JG
By Jessica Greenan
March 28 2023 - 7:50pm
An aerial view of the subject site, showing both the existing and proposed boundaries.
A small-scale accommodation provider in Princetown's proposal to re-align its boundaries and sell off its assets to pay for further construction has been knocked back by councillors.

