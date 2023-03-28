A small-scale accommodation provider in Princetown's proposal to re-align its boundaries and sell off its assets to pay for further construction has been knocked back by councillors.
Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted against Otway Coastal Villas' application for a two-lot subdivision at 7914 Great Ocean Road on Tuesday night.
The subdivision would have entailed the re-subdivision of two existing lots to create lot one (11.65ha) consisting of one tourist accommodation unit and a maintenance shed and lot two (1.23ha) consisting of two tourist accommodation units.
In a deputation made before the monthly meeting, the venue's owner and operator explained there were two groups of accommodation units in two separate building envelopes.
The first, with two units, had been operating since 2019, while the second envelope was planned to have three units. To date just one unit has been constructed, as has a shed.
He explained the construction of the other two, one-bedroom villas were "currently at a standstill" due to increased construction costs and interest rates.
He said the sale of the two, two bedroom villas would help fund the construction of the others and provide more tourist accommodation.
But coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said he could not support the application considering the original permit from 2018 came with the condition the "land was to be managed as a whole".
South-central ward councillor Jo Beard said she agreed, but wished the operator the best.
"It's an amazing facility and I really think it's really underutilised and I think COVID had a role to play in that, but I can't get my head around how this application can demonstrate why a subdivision would enhance the use of this space," she said.
"I think it's an untapped resource at the moment."
