Emerging Hamilton golfer Molly O'Brien will take confidence from her breakthrough Western District Golf Association Ladies' Championship win into future tournaments.
The 17-year-old prodigious talent, who only took up golf during the first COVID-19 lockdown, clinched the trophy in her first attempt after shooting 123 in the 27-hole scratch competition at Terang.
Timboon's Donna Weller finished three-shots back (126) in second.
O'Brien admitted she didn't anticipate doing so well, saying it would do wonders for her belief.
"I went into it thinking it would be a good experience to play and there's pretty good ladies, so I didn't really go in thinking win but my goal was top-five," she told The Standard.
"It's a bit of a boost just knowing I can go out and do it.
"It was a really big thing."
The Monivae College year 12 student, who has taken to golf like a fish to water, is on the course three-to-four times a week fine-tuning her game while also juggling school, basketball and netball commitments.
She currently plays off a handicap of six and would like to reduce that by two or three by the end of the year.
O'Brien also claimed Hamilton Golf Club's women's championship in March, finishing nine-shots ahead of second.
The teenager has a busy month ahead and is booked in to contest junior tournaments at prestigious courses Royal Melbourne and The Sands (Torquay).
She will also pass on her skills to the next generation at a week-long girl's golfing camp in Tocumwal where she is a mentor.
Looking back at all she's achieved so far, O'Brien said she was "pretty happy" she made the decision to take golf seriously after "going crazy at home not doing anything" during lockdown.
She has no concrete goals as to how far she wants to make it in golf, simply wanting to "see where it can take me".
"There's so many opportunities nowadays," O'Brien said. "Just really see what comes."
Hamilton's Glenys Dixon was the scratch winner of the Bronze I, handicaps 19-29 event at the WDGA Ladies' championships after having 95 across 18 holes while Camperdown's Marg White was runner-up with 96.
Terang's Jane Heffernan won the Bronze II, handicaps 30-45, stableford trophy with 27 points, ahead of Warrnambool's Muriel Aberline on 25 points.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
