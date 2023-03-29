Talent time: WDFNL stars worth tracking this season

Ahead of the opening bounce of the 2023 Warrnambool and District Football Netball League season on Saturday, The Standard has identified 20 players worth keeping an eye on throughout the year, from young guns to seasoned veterans, there is plenty of talent floating across the competition:
Club: Allansford
Verdict: Coming off a career-best season which culminated in a well-deserved senior best and fairest award, the powerfully built midfielder is fitter than ever and primed to go one step further after a stellar pre-season on the track.
Club: Allansford
Verdict: After topping the league for goals in 2022, the star key forward is going to be a headache for opposition defenders again with his power and ability to kick straight. One of the best contested marks in the competition.
Club: Dennington
Verdict: The ever-reliable Dogs gun enjoyed another strong 2022 season and was named in the WDFNL Team of the Year for his efforts. As the club transitions under a new coach, the classy winger will be a crucial part of the side again with his class and poise under pressure.
Club: Dennington
Verdict: The club captain is a criminally underrated footballer but a player who makes others around him walk taller. Was superb last season, never dropping his head despite a horror injury toll, named in the best 10 times from his 18 matches. The on-baller is a key part of the club's future direction.
Club: Kolora-Noorat
Verdict: The Power mentor and former Geelong rookie is coming off a solid 2022 season but is feeling as fit as he has in years which spells danger signs for the nine other clubs. Is one of the classiest footballers in the league and will be crucial to the club's success this season.
Club: Kolora-Noorat
Verdict: The club is certainly excited by this young gun who will earn plenty of opportunities throughout the season. Has speed, class and supreme fitness, and possesses an ability to play a variety of positions.
Club: Merrivale
Verdict: The gun midfielder returns to the club after a stint with North Warrnambool Eagles and will be better off for his Hampden league senior football exposure. Primed to be one of the best players in the competition this season in a premiership contending team.
Club: Merrivale
Verdict: The WDFNL Team of the Year ruckman is a powerful footballer and one of the competition's best. Reliable, versatile and plays like a virtual midfielder which is vital in the modern game. The Tigers can go deep this year if the big man can carry on his form.
Club: Nirranda
Verdict: After relinquishing senior football coaching duties, the classy defender could be in for a big year as he focuses purely on playing. One of the most lethal kicks in the competition, he was absolutely sublime in the grand final.
Club: Nirranda
Verdict: One of the most skilful players in the Warrnambool and District league, makes things happen with the ball in hand and runs hard all day on the wings. The premiership player will look to take his game to the next level this season.
Club: Panmure
Verdict: The new skipper has an injury and won't be available early on but the big man, coming off the club best and fairest award and second placing in the league's best and fairest award, is primed to get even better which is a scary thought for opposition clubs.
Club: Panmure
Verdict: The former captain was team of the year in 2022 after a sparkling season in the grand final side. So creative with the football in his hands and does the little things that might go unnoticed. The reliable defender will be one of the key cogs if Panmure can go one better in season 2023.
Club: Old Collegians
Verdict: One of the Warriors' best last season, the senior team will be hoping he can take his game to the next level after a few losses to the core group. Named in the best 12 times in his 18 matches in season 2022.
Club: Old Collegians
Verdict: After showing significant promise last season, the forward has shown eye-catching form on the track and will be a dynamic presence for the Warriors in attack. Has strong natural goal sense so will be a handful for defenders if given enough opportunity.
Club: Russells Creek
Verdict: Arguably the most dynamic footballer in the competition, Chatfield slotted 38 goals and was an absolute menace to play against all season. For Creek to improve and go a step further, the skilful forward will need to be at his damaging best.
Club: Russells Creek
Verdict: A serious gun who can play anywhere, kicks goals and breaks lines, Rudland-Castles looms again as one of the competition's best footballers after a standout 2022 which saw him named in the best in almost every single one of his 17 matches played for the club.
Club: South Rovers
Verdict: The gun midfielder kicked a goal-a-game in season 2022 and will be a key force if the Lions are to break into finals under new coach Tim Condon. A natural leader who has thrived since joining the club, he is certainly a player the Lions will be hoping can further elevate his game.
Club: South Rovers
Verdict: The Lions skipper will be a key player again this season with his tough and skilful presence vital around the contest. With plenty of experience and a thirst to see the club return to finals, expect a big season from the gun midfielder.
Club: Timboon Demons
Verdict: The fearlessly loyal Demons' co-coach remains one of the Warrnambool league's premier ruckman despite the club sitting on the bottom-end of the table and is the vital cog as the list looks to build for the future. Still having a significant impact on the field despite his role as senior mentor and if he can fire the Demons can string a few more wins this season.
Club: Timboon Demons
Verdict: After a tough few seasons riddled with injury, the defender is fit and firing and will be invaluable as the young backline looks to gel. A quality footballer, Newey was named best in almost all of his eight senior appearances last season and if he can get a clean run at it will be ready to help his side build towards more competitive performances.
