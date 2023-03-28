Warrnambool's immersive dining experience PAN is back, this time with a five-course vegetarian degustation inside the walls of a heritage-listed church.
The culinary pop-up event was launched last year by Warrnambool's Peter Koren and Naomy Paddon, who pair south-west producers with local and renowned chefs inside underutilised venues.
This weekend they'll host classically trained Italian chef Paolo Tancredi Arlotta at Warrnambool's gothic style Anglican Christ Church.
A grand pianist will welcome diners to the venue before an escalating Italian soundtrack carries them through a five-course vegetarian degustation with wines to match.
"Paolo is a very refined chef and all of his experiences are a reflection of that," Mr Koren said.
"To be able to serve his food alongside such an epic space is going to be an incredible dining experience.
"The space is quite theatrical and impressive, there's nothing like it."
This weekend's guest chef has worked in celebrated restaurants across the world and more recently Melbourne's Vue de Monde, Tipo 00 and Kinfolk.
Mr Arlotta hosted regular pop-up nights at Fitzroy's Young Bloods Diner, which soon became Riso, a permanent daytime cafe and night-time restaurant offering seasonal and local produce with a focus on low-waste and healthy, vegetarian dining.
The name Riso came from the Italian word meaning both rice and laughter, and while the restaurant has since closed, Mr Arlotta's love for the two things live on in pop-up events like PAN.
Mr Koren and Ms Paddon, who have 20 years of hospitality experience all over the world, said PAN provided a unique and immersive atmosphere that Warrnambool was yearning for.
The first PAN event hosted award-winning chef Andreas Papadakis at The Royal in 2022.
Ms Paddon said the changing of venues allowed the pair to "lean into their adaptability and curate the experience to the space and food".
"The idea is to be consistently changing and evolving," she said.
She said the degustation, to be held on Friday and Saturday night, was an all inclusive, non-denominational event.
PAN will host guests on Friday and Saturday nights from 6.30. Tickets here.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
