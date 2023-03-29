A new Hampden league season is nearing its first bounce, with the competition's most damaging players ready to leave it all out on the park.
The Standard looks at 20 players to keep a keen eye on during season 2023.
Club: Camperdown
Verdict: The defender had 12 months out of the game dealing with a heart complaint. Should solidify the Magpies' back six and bring much-needed experience on field.
Club: South Warrnambool
Verdict: The former AFL player makes his return to the Hampden league level.
Looked a class above in the Warrnambool and District league last year, so it will be exciting to see how he can contribute to a team looking to take the final two steps towards a flag.
Will split his time up forward and through the midfield.
Club: Cobden
Verdict: For a side that lacked tall timber in 2023, the inclusion of a 200cm-plus ruck - one of several impressive recruits for the Bombers - is hugely valuable for a side looking to play finals this season.
Should help develop the Bombers' young ruck stock and free up Christian Koroneos, who played ruck at times in 2022, to settle back into defence.
Club: Hamilton
Verdict: A midfielder and Kangaroos vice captain, Gill is looking fitter than coach Hamish Waldron has seen him in some time. Should play a key role in getting the ball down to Kangaroos forwards Darcy Russell and Hamish Cook.
Club: Koroit
Verdict: The young midfielder has added more size to his frame in pre-season and is looking fit and ready to go. Following his team of the year selection last year, looked a class above in a early season practice match with his pure strength while his height gives the Saints flexibility to perhaps swing him into a key position if needed.
Club: North Warrnambool Eagles
Verdict: The gun forward, who has WAFL and VFL experience, led the Ballarat league for goals last year. Runs hard and in straight lines.
Club: Port Fairy
Verdict: The stalwart's decision to leave Warrnambool for Port Fairy was a major bombshell earlier this year.
The forward maestro is likely to break Tony Russell's league record of 1020 this year, albeit in purple and yellow, instead of blue.
Club: Terang Mortlake
Verdict: The biggest recruit to land in the Hampden league this summer, Taylor is coming off nine seasons in the AFL and will undoubtedly be a level above many in the competition. His younger teammates should stand taller with Taylor by their side.
Club: South Warrnambool
Verdict: Beks was a standout in several South Warrnambool wins in 2022. Was dangerous around goal, with seven games of three goals of more. Dealt with injury during the off-season which may limit his impact early.
Club: Cobden
Verdict: The Bombers co-coach is a quality midfielder - with stints up forward - who will also bring much-needed leadership on the ground after rejoining the league after a five-year hiatus.
Club: Terang Mortlake
Verdict: After making it onto Geelong's VFL list this season, the 19-year-old could be a star of the local competition as he further develops. Won the Bloods' best and fairest in his first year at the club.
Club: Warrnambool
Verdict: The league will be bolstered by talent coming out of the Northern Territory Football League this season. Warfe is one of four from the NTFL to join the Blues and was one of the NT competition's rising stars a few years ago. A strong runner who can provide a hard tag.
Club: North Warrnambool Eagles
Verdict: The ex-AFL big man impressed in his first year at the Eagles, kicking 60 goals and rotating through the ruck. Should be aided by the inclusion of new Eagle Nick Rodda, who can attract some attention away from the 31-year-old.
Club: Camperdown
Verdict: Another club to bolster its ruck stocks in the off-season, Rowbottom returns to Camperdown with plenty of experience playing in the NTFL in recent seasons.
Club: Portland
Verdict: Still young in his early 20s but will likely be given more responsibility with the departure of key personnel at Portland. A dynamic player who can play midfield and go forward.
Club: Warrnambool
Verdict: The teenager enjoyed a breakout 2022 in what was his first year of senior footy. The developing ruck could play some weeks with the GWV Rebels where he is a bottom-ager.
Club: South Warrnambool
Verdict: Could miss games with Carlton VFL commitments, but is a potential match winner when on the park for the Roosters. Won the club's best and fairest last year and starred in an overtime finals loss to North Warrnambool.
Club: Warrnambool
Verdict: A knee injury hampered much of Cowling's 2022 campaign but the key position player is feeling fresh ahead of 2023.
Playing forward in recent seasons, Cowling earmarked a potential shift into defence, which bodes for some mouthwatering match ups.
Club: Koroit
Verdict: Becomes an important figure in Koroit's forward line this year after Sam Dobson's departure and Jarrod Korewha's expected late start.
The experienced forward likely takes one of the opposition's best defenders, and while he kicked 41 majors last year, will need to add to this tally to keep the Saints' forward line ticking.
Club: Port Fairy
Verdict: The teenager is lightning quick in Port Fairy's forward line and has a knack for kicking exciting goals.
Still developing and learning to harness his speed but one who has a lot of upside in a side expected to lean into its youth and run.
