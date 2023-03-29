The Standard
Hampden league footballers to keep eye on in season 2023

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 29 2023 - 9:54pm, first published 8:30pm
Koroit's Paddy O'Sullivan, South Warrnambool's Shannon Beks, North Warrnambool Eagles' Nathan Vardy and Camperdown's Brendan Richardson are among players to watch in the Hampden league competition in 2023.
Koroit's Paddy O'Sullivan, South Warrnambool's Shannon Beks, North Warrnambool Eagles' Nathan Vardy and Camperdown's Brendan Richardson are among players to watch in the Hampden league competition in 2023.

A new Hampden league season is nearing its first bounce, with the competition's most damaging players ready to leave it all out on the park.

