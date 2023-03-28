Heytesbury Pony Club is expecting a strong turnout of competitors for its annual horse trials this Saturday, with the showcase event held earlier than usual this year.
The club received 247 entries from riders in New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria, much to the delight of club secretary Kerrie McKenzie.
"(We're) really happy with our entries," she said. "We've got 23 in our top class - the three star - which is the most we've had for a lot of years. Probably the most outside of Ballarat and Werribee."
The trials, usually held the Saturday after Easter, were moved to an earlier date this year due to the Adelaide Equestrian Festival being held at that time.
McKenzie said the Heytesbury event would give some riders an opportunity for an important run in the lead-up to the festival.
A number of south-west equestrians will compete at the weekend, including Fleur Barling, Kate Barton, Carla Box, Shay Smith, Jordyn Scott and Jill Bone.
McKenzie hailed the work behind the scenes in staging the yearly event.
"It's run by a very small group of volunteers who've put a lot of hours into it but we try to support local businesses where we can, purchasing ice, food, hiring toilets, all those sorts of things," she said.
Mother and daughter Alison and Kate Gaut will run the canteen for the weekend, with the pair raising funds for the Active Heart Foundation.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
