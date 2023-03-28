The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Under the Auld Pump: Former Warrnambool Tenpin Bowling Centre owner Robbie Gass reflects on his journey

By Tim Auld
Updated March 28 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robbie Gass was an owner of the Warrnambool Tenpin Bowling Centre during the 1970s and 80s. Picture supplied
Robbie Gass was an owner of the Warrnambool Tenpin Bowling Centre during the 1970s and 80s. Picture supplied

Robbie, I note you were born in Scotland. What's the reason your parents moved to Australia and in particular south-west Victoria?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.