Robbie, I note you were born in Scotland. What's the reason your parents moved to Australia and in particular south-west Victoria?
I was just three-years-old when my parents made the move and I'm glad they showed the wisdom and vision to come to Australia.
My dad's eldest brother came to Australia first and then my parents decided to relocate and to be honest I've had no complaints.
Originally, we had a stint living down at Frankston but dad's brother lived at Gnotuk, so the decision was made to move over to this side of Victoria.
Kerry and I got married when I was 21-years-old and we moved to Melbourne for about 18 months. I was the technician at the Frankston Tenpin Bowling Centre. We moved back to Warrnambool and I started driving trucks for Ryan's Removals and then got a job driving cabs around Warrnambool.
That was really interesting as it was while I was driving cabs around Warrnambool that I came across John Holland. Lindsay Hill and John were running the Warrnambool Tenpin Bowling Centre and I told John that I had worked as a technician down at Frankston Tenpin Bowling Centre and he suggested I have a talk to them and I started work there before being offered a share in the business.
Paul Stafford and I took over the running of the tenpin bowling centre in 1978.
John, Lindsay, Paul and I were not only business partners but were great mates for years. Sadly, we lost John a few years ago but the friendship between our families still continues to this day.
Going back into the era from the late 1970s and into the 1980s the Warrnambool Tenpin Bowling Centre would have been a very busy place. Is that a fair comment?
Extremely busy is the easiest way to describe it, especially after school. We would have kids everywhere. We introduced more leagues for tenpin bowling teams to play in the evenings and we filled them and we also took over the running of the roller skating rink.
It was a very busy time of our lives until we left the business in 1988 and sold out in 1991. I suppose one of my highlights was representing Warrnambool in the Australian Tenpin Bowling Championships. The championships were played in various capital cities including Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
My wife Kerry and I managed the state team for a few years. That was great fun.
I was also involved in a few local community things around Warrnambool including as a director at the South West Credit Union for a couple of years. We've got wonderful memories of those years living in Warrnambool but decided to do some travelling in 1992.
Robbie, where did you head to first on your travelling expedition?
Kerry and I were searching for warmer weather. We headed up north and visited places like Alice Springs, Darwin, Queensland and the Sunshine Coast before going overseas to Scotland in 1997.
It was amazing to go back to my birth place but as I said previously I'm glad my family decided to move to Australia. We also had a stint travelling around America in a motor-home for six weeks. That was a really enjoyable experience.
But I think it's wise, if people are going to travel, to see Australia first before taking in an overseas trip. There's so many wonderful things to see in Australia and we often don't see them. Kerry and I have some wonderful memories from our trips around Australia.
We would come back to Warrnambool each summer until we sold our house there in 1998. I've been fortunate to have worked and visited so many great places around Australia.
Driving trucks and buses in the outback were among those highlights. The cold weather in Warrnambool over the winter months was just too tough to bear as we got older.
Kerry and I have just been back in Warrnambool for the last four days and really enjoyed our stay. We hadn't been to Warrnambool for a few years. It's just amazing to see the new housing developments around the city which have gone up in those few years and lots of other things are also going on.
It's just incredible to see how much Warrnambool has grown, changed and developed over the years. I think you notice it more when you've been away for a few years and then you come back with fresh eyes.
It's an amazing place and was a great spot to bring up our children. It was wonderful to catch up with so many of our old friends including Kathy Holland, Lindsay Hill, Paul and Betty Stafford and their families, plus various relations, over the last few days but the weather hasn't improved much.
It's true you can get four seasons of weather in one day while you're in Warrnambool. We now live on the Sunshine Coast at Maroochydore and love the weather and the lifestyle that it offers. It's a nice part of the world.
How is your health Robbie?
It's not too bad. I was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease seven years ago. It's slowed me down a bit but I'm managing it.
I'm lucky to have Kerry helping me out. She's a wonderful assistance to me.
There's plenty of other people in the world with worse health problems then me. I always remember when my great mate John Holland was battling his health issues. Johnny just took it all in his stride. He always had a smile on his face and said there are other people with bigger problems and I've tried to take John's outlook onboard regarding my health issues.
