South-west councils are hoping to at least double the number of employees they can bring to the region under a migration program.
Currently, up to 100 workers a year can be brought into the south-west via the Designated Area Migration Agreement initiative.
But councils want that number to at least double.
The DAMA program was first introduced in 2019 as a partnership between six local government municipalities to provide an opportunity for regional employers to be endorsed to hire overseas workers for roles that cannot be filled by Australian residents.
Warrnambool City Council leads the project on behalf of Moyne, Corangamite, Glenelg, Southern Grampians and Colac-Otway shires.
DAMA representatives met with the federal government last week to talk about the future of the program and the prospect of increasing the numbers as well as expanding the types of jobs covered under the initiative.
Warrnambool City Council acting city growth director Luke Coughlan said it had requested a variation to the program to lift the numbers and for new occupations to be added to the program.
He said it was a fairly limited field of occupations that were first approved under the program that was now entering its final year.
"It's gone from a little to a lot. That's the request," Mr Coughlan said.
"A lot of employers have realised that they've got other vacancies that they'd like to fill this way."
The increase from 38 to 77 occupations could see agriculture, hospitality and tourism added to the list - all sectors that have struggled to attract staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other occupations on the wish list include jobs in the finance sector, commercial cleaners and brewers.
On Sunday the DAMA program ticked over into the final year of the five-year program, and it was hoped it would continue beyond that.
"All the councils involved, which are the six south-west ones, are keen for it to continue on after the five years are up," Mr Coughlan said.
Earlier this month Member for Wannon Dan Tehan urged the federal government to approve the application and said south-west businesses were being severely hampered by skill shortages in a number of industries.
Last month's city council agenda said the annual cap for 100 endorsed workers had been reached by early January which was an "encouraging outcome for the program" but meant it couldn't endorse any more until the program ticked over to a new year.
The Department of Home Affairs is yet to make a decision on the council's request.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
