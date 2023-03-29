After more than 170 years, Tower Hill could be renamed to "help reinforce the cultural value and significance of the site".
Parks Victoria is considering rebranding the volcano to its original Aboriginal name Koroitch.
While no guarantees have been made at this stage, renaming Tower Hill would not be without precedent.
The Grampians rebranded as Grampians/Gariwerd in 1991 and again in 1998 while Mount Eccles swapped its name entirely to Budj Bim in 2017.
The origin of Tower Hill's English name traces back to the 1840s but its meaning remains uncertain.
One source suggests it was named for its resemblance to a castle while another claims it derives from Tower Hill in Scotland.
Koroitch has been recorded variously as referring to 'nettles', 'banks of Tower Hill Lake' or 'smoking, hot ground' in the Dhauwurd wurrung language.
IN OTHER NEWS
Parks Victoria first proposed the rename in June 2021 after collaborating with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation.
The potential rebrand would come as part of Tower Hill's $11.3 million redevelopment plan. Parks Victoria district manager Dale Antonysen said it would be some time before the name change was considered.
"At the moment we're focused on the restoration works on the visitor centre, which will commence soon," he said.
"We'll continue to work with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation, stakeholders and the community on the Tower Hill activation and linkages plan."
Eastern Maar CEO Marcus Clarke said it hadn't yet discussed the name change with Parks Victoria.
"The Geographic Place Names Act requires naming authorities to engage with traditional owner groups whenever there's an Aboriginal name connected," he said.
"When it was put in the plan, it was aspirational."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.