A unique property located on the edge of Tower Hill is on the market for more than $1.7 million.
Tower Hill Lodge is a horse-focused property currently used for equine agistment and rehabilitation on about 30 acres.
The property at 852 Princes Highway includes a five-bedroom home with rural and ocean views.
Homeseeka Real Estate sales agent Martin Rivett said it was a unique property suitable for horse lovers and the current owners had completed extensive work on the home and the property.
He said the home had been updated to include new carpets, furnishings and split system units.
Outside, there's a sand arena, six-horse walker, a round yard, 14 stables, 30 paddocks with automatic water, electric wire and post and rail fencing.
It also boasts a designated foal paddock, a hay shed, bore, automatic entrance gates and a six-camera security system.
Mr Rivett said it was an ideal property for someone in the equine industry.
"It's the sort of property if you're into horses you can draw an income from it and yard your horses as well," Mr Rivett said.
He said while the property's paddocks were designed for horses, it could be used for other farming pursuits.
The home's large outdoor entertaining area overlooks the arena with Tower Hill as a "picturesque backdrop".
Mr Rivett said it was close to Koroit and 10 minutes' drive from Warrnambool and Port Fairy with beach access across the highway.
The property is for sale for $1.79 million to $1.95 million.
