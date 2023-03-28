Athletics South West Turbines' rise up the Athletics Victoria Shield League's divisions has extended a third year after the club secured promotion on Saturday.
The Turbines finished runners-up in division three after back-to-back play-off weekends, with the fight for the championships going down to the wire against Eureka - with approximately 3,000 points separating the two clubs. Both clubs will enter division two next season.
Turbines club president Jeremy Dixon said it was a fantastic result for the club, which had previously been promoted after winning division five and four flags. It's a spectacular rise for a club which formed in late 2019.
"When we started we didn't really know where the club would end up and what the outcome might be," Dixon said. "We had a number of people saying 'it would fail, it's been tried before'... but for us one, to create a sustainable club that continues to grow and two, to actually have the continued outcomes and successes we've had over the past three years, very much it's exceeded everyone's expectations."
Dixon said a mix of participation and multiple personal bests during this year's playoffs - 12 athletes scored 1000 points or more - was the ingredient to the Turbines' success.
"Everyone stepped up, it was an amazing effort over the two weekends," he said. "Being play-offs and the end of the season, probably wasn't expecting some of the quantity of personal bests and season bests the athletes performed to."
Dixon said the club's overall focus on its strong team culture would remain at the forefront as it looks ahead to next year's division two championships.
"We don't want to get too focused on performance, that's an outcome of creating a great environment where people can participate in and have fun and the success of the club will be built off the back of that," he said. "The energy and the way we've gone about things has been a really successful model for us."
The Turbines turn their attention to the upcoming cross country season, while the club registrations for the 2023-24 season opening next month.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.