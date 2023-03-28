A new gym with more than 170 locations across Australia is coming to Warrnambool.
Body Fit Training, known as BFT, will open in the Bayside City Plaza in June.
BFT offers a 50-minute functional training session using bespoke heart rate and video technology.
Each session focuses on reducing fat and creating lean muscle.
Damian McKee and wife Sofia Aleem purchased the Warrnambool franchise after being members at BFT Ballarat for two years.
Mr McKee said BFT was founded in 2017.
"It has been rapidly growing throughout Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, United Kingdom and the USA with more than 170 studios in Australia," he told The Standard.
Mr McKee said it was exciting to be able to provide another option for the south-west residents to improve their fitness, lifestyle and wellbeing.
"BFT want to expand into as many areas in Australia as possible to try and provide all the people with the opportunity to enjoy the brand," he said.
"That territory came up and because of my connections in Warrnambool I jumped on it straight away."
He said the BFT program had changed both his and his wife's lives.
"It is all about the community," he said.
"Having played sport for many years and since retired I missed the vibe of being part of a team.
"BFT has provided me with that sense of belonging from the first time I entered the studio.
"We cater for all age groups and all different levels of fitness.
"No-one feels excluded or intimidated walking into a BFT studio.
"It's transformed our lives.
"We really look forward to helping Warrnambool people transform theirs."
He said they'd had an "incredible" response to their early bird memberships.
He said he was looking forward to helping members build their fitness in a welcoming environment.
BFT Warrnambool will employ up to seven people and is in the process of advertising positions including a studio manager, a head coach and casual coaches.
