Periods of success can also come in waves even if they don't always lead to trophies with Camperdown (2015-18 netball defeats and 2018 football defeat) and Port Fairy (2016 netball win and 2017 football loss) making grand finals in either netball or football in consecutive years, as did the North Warrnambool Eagles (2015 netball win and 2016 football loss).

