The committee of a major Camperdown community event says the festival is being cancelled indefinitely because the workload is "too large for the small volunteer committee".
Rock the Clock's committee announced on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon the festival was cancelled this year and into "the foreseeable future".
Organiser Jordy Hickey told The Standard six committee members put together the 2022 festival.
"We would need at least double that to be viable," Ms Hickey said.
"There's been a limited number of people putting their hand up, which is life, but we couldn't see it happening again."
Ms Hickey said Rock the Clock was a major event on Camperdown's social calendar, drawing in community members and visitors to the region.
"The whole reason we put on this event is to support live music and to enjoy that sort of thing, so it's disappointing we can't go ahead, because we wish we could," she said.
"Manpower is the main reason (for the cancellation)."
IN OTHER NEWS
The event returned in 2022 after a three-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a one-day event in February before the bigger four-day vintage music, fashion, cars and dancing festival in October.
The committee said in February this year it decided it would drop down to a one-day event in December.
"Which was not an easy decision," they said in a statement.
"Dozens of good arguments were considered before the change, but the critical reasons were to stay financially viable and reduce the workload that had grown too large for the small volunteer committee.
"The response to the change was quite mixed and a large percentage of folks said they wouldn't be attending because of the change.
"That feedback was appreciated and highlighted a financial risk that the committee is no longer prepared to take."
It said a volunteer call out went unanswered.
Anyone interested in running the festival can contact Ms Hickey on 0473 098 588.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.