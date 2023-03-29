The Standard
Camperdown's Rock the Clock vintage festival has been cancelled indefinitely

Updated March 29 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:30pm
Camperdown's Rock the Clock vintage festival has been cancelled indefinitely. Picture by Anthony Brady
The committee of a major Camperdown community event says the festival is being cancelled indefinitely because the workload is "too large for the small volunteer committee".

Local News

