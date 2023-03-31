As many people know, raising a young family can be challenging at times with the need to get children to after-school practices or other engagements.
That situation is compounded, when the family is also trying to juggle multiple therapy appointments if one of its members has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
The more health or developmental challenges a child has, the more services they receive from a number of sources, which means more people to tell their story to, and potentially multiple suggestions regarding resources and strategies.
That may lead to confusion about which advice to follow and it adds time and stress to an already very busy life.
It is not surprising to learn therefore, that evidence-based research shows one of the best practice principles in early childhood intervention involves the appointment of a Key Worker.
The Key Worker is a single point of contact with services and an effective trusted person to support the family to get the outcomes they want for their child.
The Key Worker's role is to:
For more information contact Latrobe Community Health, the Mpower Intake Team, or visit eciavic.org.au.