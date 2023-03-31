Key Workers are a key to success Advertising Feature

Evidence-based research shows that one of the best practice principles in early childhood intervention involves the appointment of a Key Worker.

As many people know, raising a young family can be challenging at times with the need to get children to after-school practices or other engagements.



That situation is compounded, when the family is also trying to juggle multiple therapy appointments if one of its members has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.



The more health or developmental challenges a child has, the more services they receive from a number of sources, which means more people to tell their story to, and potentially multiple suggestions regarding resources and strategies.



That may lead to confusion about which advice to follow and it adds time and stress to an already very busy life.



It is not surprising to learn therefore, that evidence-based research shows one of the best practice principles in early childhood intervention involves the appointment of a Key Worker.



The Key Worker is a single point of contact with services and an effective trusted person to support the family to get the outcomes they want for their child.

The Key Worker's role is to:

Provide information, programs, strategies, tools, resources, coaching and practical support by working with the child and the relevant adults to encourage a child's learning and development during therapies, every-day family routines and community activities.

Be a point of contact for families to discuss questions or concerns in greater detail.

Build a relationship and work in partnership with the family to develop and monitor the family service and support plan to meet their and their child's desired outcomes.

Develop a holistic picture of the family and be a link between the family and service providers.

Help the family to understand and navigate the service system to increase their knowledge and use of community services.

Be available at relevant meetings and appointments if requested (eg parent-teacher meetings).

Provide referrals to other services if required.