Moyne Shire has surged back in the tourist stakes as new data shows more than $40 million going into the local economy over the summer peak season.
The shire's economy has been growing over the past two summers after suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the latest Spendmapp statistics showed the most recent peak season notching big gains on the previous summer.
Spendmapp captures credit card transactions to track local spending. In Moyne it recorded $14 million in transactions during December, $17.7 million in January, and $12 million in February, or nearly $44 million over the summer period.
The spending influx was driven by tourists, with visitors flooding into towns like Port Fairy and Koroit over the school holidays. Nearly 80 per cent of the money going into the local economy during January came from the wallets of visitors, with January's tourist spend up a massive 30 per cent on the same time last year.
Visitor spending in February was also up 24 per cent on the previous year, with more than $8 million flowing in despite school holiday visitors having headed home. Resident spending was also up consistently on last year, with January again the standout, as locals plunged 18 per cent more money into the area than they had in January 2022.
Moyne Shire Council mayor Karen Foster said the spending boom was a sign businesses, events, tourism operators and council economic development staff were on top of their game and their efforts were bearing fruit.
"Attracting events like the Great Vic Bike Ride and our Love Local Moyne Christmas shopping campaign has driven these results - and its local businesses and our communities who benefit the most," Cr Foster said.
While spending from the Great Vic Bike Ride, which toured through Koroit on November 26, wasn't captured in the summer data, Koroit notched $644,840 in visitor spending for that weekend, an increase of nearly 30 per cent over the same time the previous year.
Cr Foster said January showed Moyne back to its pre-pandemic best.
"The total local spend of $17.73 million recorded in January is the highest monthly total local spend since November 2018," she said "January was huge across the shire - with the return of key events like the Moyneyana Festival in Port Fairy, the Lake School of Celtic Music, Song and Dance in Koroit, as well as council's Taste Trail helping to attract visitors and boost spending at local businesses."
She said council programs had played a key role supporting local businesses over the peak period.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
