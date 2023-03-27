Russells Creek playing-coach Cameron Williams believes opportunities for clubs to play more division one cricket at Warrnambool's Reid Oval should be explored next season.
Williams, who also captained the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association country week team to the division two title in Melbourne this year, has floated fixturing a match of the round next season at the facility when home club Nestles is not playing a home game.
He said by providing more opportunities to play on the ground and pitch for division one clubs it would benefit the association at representation level as it moves to the Provincial grade of Melbourne Country Week while also significantly improving the standard of the local competition.
"If we want to make Warrnambool the number one country cricket competition in Victoria, they need to play more cricket there, it's the best ground and pitch in the league and maybe country Victoria," he said.
"We completely understand it's Nestles' home ground, not only for seniors and juniors and we're not taking that from them, but getting other clubs maybe three or four games on it a year gives us a bit more practice on it.
"It's almost the polar opposite to all other grounds in the competitions.
"You've got to get guys who want to play country week playing on grounds like Reid. It's like playing on the Albert (Ground) in Melbourne.
"We're really lucky to play there, but we want to play more than one game there a year."
Williams' side went down to Nestles at the ground in Saturday's high-scoring division one grand final in front of a strong crowd.
He said it was a magnificent pitch and reiterated it wasn't an excuse for losing the contest.
"Nestles outplayed us on the day, they were the better side so it's not an excuse," he said.
"But I firmly believe for our league to get better and to produce better cricketers, we need to try and use it as much as possible.
"You want division one to be the pinnacle, play as much as you can there."
