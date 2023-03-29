Georgia McCullagh is honoured to carry on the family name every time she steps on a football field.
McCullagh, who will captain Warrnambool's women's team in 2023, follows in the footsteps of her father Alan - a former Blues reserves captain - and grandfather Norm in playing football for the Reid Oval-based club.
"The passion came from dad, I sort of had it embedded in me," McCullagh, 21, said. "He loves it, him and mum come up and watch.
"I think they're super pumped as well, being back up around the club, my pa as well. It was kinda cool having three generations go through the club.
"They were pretty stoked when I called and told them I got captain."
McCullagh also credits Blues president Ken Radley - who is also a co-worker at Merri River School - for his support.
"He's been one of my main supporters and encouragers to come along here," she said of Radley. "He's really pumped up to have the girls going, he's really pushed for a girls and women's team."
First encouraged to play under 14s after running water at Nirranda, McCullagh soon moved to Warrnambool to join its youth girls program.
Patella tendon issues later saw the former Warrnambool basketballer dedicate more of her time to the oval-shaped ball.
"Footy's definitely got my heart at the moment," she said.
McCullagh's height has her in a key position role at centre half forward with the ability to creep into the midfield.
"A little less running around," she said with a laugh. "And I enjoy kicking goals."
McCullagh will lead the team into battle when they start their season on the road against Stawell on Sunday. She is supported by joint vice captains Lucy El-Hage and Elke Aulsebrook, while Izzy Moorhead rounds out the leadership group.
She labelled the vibe around pre-season as "electric" as the club aims to make finals after falling out of the top four last year.
"We've pulled the finger out, if I can say that," McCullagh said. "Everyone's really getting around it. That's the main thing, having fun... but hopefully getting a few more wins on the board."
McCullagh said improvement from their first session to season's eve, including by some who had never kicked a football before, had been enormous.
"You wouldn't even know it's their first year playing," she said.
The new coaching combination of Clare Tilley and Rowan Ault is also paying dividends.
"It's really nice to have that dynamic with a female and male on board," McCullagh said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
