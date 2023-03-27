Warrnambool sprintcar driver Will Carroll says he is feeling more confident behind the wheel than ever after securing his first ever A main win over the weekend.
The experienced campaigner clinched his maiden feature race win at Avalon Speedway on Saturday night, holding off a fast-starting Brett Milburn and Tate Frost in an entertaining 30-lap spectacle.
Starting on pole in the feature race after winning the Gold Shootout ahead of Brett Milburn, Warrnambool's Corey McCullagh and Adam King, Carroll said it wasn't the perfect night both with form early in the qualification rounds and with the car.
But he added he was delighted to lift a gear when it mattered and finish with a bang.
"I was close a long time ago to winning one, so it's my first (A main) win which feels really good, I'm pretty proud considering the amount of work that's gone into it by the team, " he told The Standard.
"I've struggled (at Avalon) more than most tracks this year to be honest and I probably didn't even really qualify that great on the night.
"In the A we slotted in the second and I think I passed (Brett) Milburn probably halfway down, 15 laps down and didn't look back from there which was great."
He said he almost had to pull out of the race near the end but managed to hold on.
"With about three laps to go my left rear starting going down which I didn't really know at the time, the car was handling a little bit funny and then as soon as I took the flag the left rear blew," he said.
"If there was an extra lap I was out of it I reckon."
Fourth on the night was Corey McCullagh with Adam King rounding out an impressive top-five.
Carroll, who returned to sprintcar racing after a near decade-long absence from the sport, said he had gradually built into some strong form at the back-end of the season.
"It's been just on 12 months since I've returned to racing now and prior to that it'd been nine years since I was in a sprintcar and racing so there's been some adjusting," he said.
"It's (the sport) definitely changed for sure, but the main thing with this deal I'm part of it is having the right people around me who know what they're doing with the car and I think it's starting to really show with some of our results.
"Having good people around me makes things easier to prepare and on race day."
He added he was targeting the Easter sprintcar trail, which will conclude with the final at Premier Speedway in Warrnambool on Sunday, April 9.
The sprintcar trail will also see race meetings at Avalon on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at Mount Gambier.
"In the last two races previously we felt we had some really good results. In the Classic I felt I really started to get better and feeling like I knew what I was doing again," he said.
"Now with the win it gives me confidence. I've just been chipping away at it and looking forward to hopefully finishing off strongly."
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
