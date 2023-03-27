The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool sprintcar driver Will Carroll wins first ever feature race at Avalon on weekend

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool driver Will Carroll celebrates the win on Saturday night. Picture supplied

Warrnambool sprintcar driver Will Carroll says he is feeling more confident behind the wheel than ever after securing his first ever A main win over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.