Murray to Moyne riders ready to roll again

A PORT Fairy cyclist says age is no barrier as she returns to the Murray to Moyne ride after taking a break of almost a decade.
Port Fairy Team 1A's Marian Cornett is one of 400 riders taking part in the 520-kilometre two-day event arriving in the seaside town on Sunday.
Each team raises money for a hospital, health service or health-related charity.
Ms Cornett first took part 10 years ago, then the following year before taking a break due to family commitments and the inability to train.
"It's interesting because you do fight a bit against age and you sort of think am I getting too old for this?" the 63-year-old said. "Then all of a sudden people turn up and they're in their 70s and you go 'oh, obviously not'."
Ms Cornett said she felt fantastic about getting back on the bike to participate. The team will raise money for Moyne Health Services, where she works as a dietitian.
Another team raising money for the same organisation is Port Fairy 1B.
Team member Ally Richardson is returning for the second time. She said she enjoyed the social side of things.
"You kind of have your leg with your group that you need to finish and it's kind of do it as quick as you can to see if you can get to the group in front of you," she said.
"Then you get to jump on the bus with all your friends, eat some food, hang out, have a chat, and it's your turn again."
The riders will arrive at Railway Place from 10.30am to noon on Sunday, with awards to be presented at 11.30am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
