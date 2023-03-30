The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Murray to Moyne riders ready to roll again

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:15am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy participants in the 2023 Murray 2 Moyne charity relay ride Charlie Blackwood, Raj Samrai, Jonathan Adams and Marian Cornett. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Port Fairy participants in the 2023 Murray 2 Moyne charity relay ride Charlie Blackwood, Raj Samrai, Jonathan Adams and Marian Cornett. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A PORT Fairy cyclist says age is no barrier as she returns to the Murray to Moyne ride after taking a break of almost a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.